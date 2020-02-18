[pakistan-policeman-killed-as-blast-hits-polio-vaccine-team]

Bomb attacks are a frequent hazard in Peshawar. — Reuters pic

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 — A policeman was killed and two other people wounded these days by a roadside bomb aimed at polio vaccination personnel in Pakistan’s restive northwest, officers said.

The attack came a day soon after Islamabad launched a nationwide anti-polio push, aiming to immunise tens of tens of millions of little ones in Pakistan—one of only a few countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, exactly where the crippling condition remains endemic.

Opposition to inoculations grew just after the CIA organised a faux vaccination generate to enable keep track of down Al-Qaeda’s former leader Osama Bin Laden in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad.

In accordance to Captain Wahid Mehmood, a district police main, a police van checking the polio crew was hit on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan.

“It was an IED (improvised explosive product) explosion in which 1 of our policemen acquired martyred when two others were being wounded”, Mehmood explained to AFP.

Sadaqat Khan, a neighborhood police official, confirmed the toll.

There was no speedy declare of duty, but the Pakistani Taliban and other militants have qualified polio vaccinators in the previous.

The nationwide polio vaccination campaign aims to vaccinate some 39 million youngsters.

Today’s assault follows a devastating yr in Pakistan’s extended battle towards polio, with at minimum 17 conditions noted in 2020 so significantly.

In 2019, the number of polio instances jumped to 144 from just 12 in 2018.

Even as Pakistan has tried out to do away with polio, a new challenge has emerged in the form of a expanding international movement from vaccinations.

The phenomenon has attracted adherents around the world, fuelled by medically baseless promises and proliferated on social media ensuing in a resurgence of once-eradicated, very contagious illnesses. — AFP