Pakistan to host SAARC online video meeting on coronavirus on 24 April

A composite graphic showing PM Narendra Modi and leaders from the SAARC nations throughout a online video conference on Covid-19 on 15 March | Representational impression | ANI

Text Measurement:

A-

A+

Islamabad: Pakistan is established to host the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) video conference on Thursday to deliberate on the coronavirus pandemic.

“As proposed by Pakistan, a video conference of SAARC member states is remaining held on April 23, 2020, to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic,” a assertion from Pakistan’s Overseas Office mentioned on Wednesday.

In addition to exchanging updates on the status of national containment endeavours, the conference will deliberate on ways to boost further cooperation to beat the crisis, which include by way of strengthening disorder surveillance, sharing finest methods, making national capacities, coordinating investigation efforts and advertising and marketing regional and global linkages,” it mentioned.

“High inhabitants densities and fragile wellbeing techniques render South Asia, which is property to one-fifth of humanity, vulnerable to the pandemic,” the statement extra.

Meanwhile, Key Minister Narendra Modi is forging cooperation and collaboration amid SAARC countries to fight COVID-19, which has killed above 182,000 people and contaminated about 2.5 million globally.

India has also sent specialists and testing tools, clinical materials as effectively as shared most effective methods of healthcare professionals with its neighbours.

On March 15, Modi held a online video conference with SAARC leaders in which he initiated a COVID-19 unexpected emergency fund for the regional block with an original supply of USD 10 million for the fund.

Later, Pakistan joined Modi’s initiative and pledged USD 3 million to the fund.

Also read: Experienced China not been so rigorous about Wuhan, coronavirus would have stayed in Wuhan

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the ideal experiences & impression on politics, governance and extra, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display Entire Posting