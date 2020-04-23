Pakistani batsmen of the 30s, 40s were behind the team and the Indian players of the 100s were for themselves: Inzam – cricket

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has played in an era where his side has had a better performance than India over recent times. Talking about the same with Rameez Raj in his YouTube show, Inzamam said that despite the fact that the Indian order of punches was stronger on paper, Pakistani fighters always contributed to the team and were thus able to consistently bring down India.

“When we played against India, their hitting was stronger than we did on paper. But even our machine guns scored 30 or 40 runs, that was for the team, but for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves. So that was the difference between the two parties, “Inzamam said during the chat show.

On Imran Khan as captain

Inzamam also said that though he was not a very tactical and technical captain, Imran Khan was one of the most successful and respected leaders because he supported his players and always knew how to make the best out of his players.

Talking to Rameez Raj on YouTube, Inzamam spoke about the 1992 World Cup campaign when he failed to realize his potential, and yet, Imran continued to support him. The right-back returned his faith with a great pass against New Zealand as his 60-of-37 knockout knocked Pakistan back into the match. In the final match against England, he scored 42 runs with just 35 balls.

“Imran (bhai) was not a very technical captain, but he knew how to make the most of his players. He supported young players, he supported players he believed in and that made him a great captain, ”he said.

“He would not have dropped any player if he had failed in one series because he believed that the player would give him a long rope and that is the biggest reason why everyone on the side respected him so much,” he further added.

