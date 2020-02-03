Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan comes to Malaysia for a two-day visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was welcomed by Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu shortly after arriving for a two-day working visit to Malaysia at the Bunga Raya complex at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 3, 2020. – Bernama pic

SEPANG, February 3 – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to Malaysia for a two-day working visit tonight.

The special aircraft, which Imran Khan and his high-ranking delegation transported from Karachi, landed at KL International Airport (KLIA) at around 10.15 p.m.

Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu, the present minister, welcomed Imran Khan to the KLIA’s Bunga Raya complex. Pakistan’s High Commissioner for Malaysia, Amna Baloch, was also present.

It is the former cricket star’s second visit to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018.

Wisma Putra said today in a statement that Imran Khan will meet Prime Minister Tun Dr. Tomorrow morning Mahathir Mohamad to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of common interest.

The two heads of state and government will also witness the signing of the extradition treaty, he added.

Wisma Putra said the visit would strengthen relations with Pakistan.

Malaysia and Pakistan have long worked together in the fields of education, defense cooperation, trade and investment, tourism and technical assistance. – Bernama