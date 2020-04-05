Pakistani terrorism module in Afghanistan targeting burglarized, 37 arrested – India news

Afghan security forces have arrested 37 so-called The Islamic State of Khorasan terrorist module targeting the Kabul gurdwar last month. The arrests were made in the last 24 hours after Afghan forces captured Aslam Farooqui, a Pakistani national who heads an ISKP terrorist group known to have strong ties to Pakistani ISI, who is conducting extra-judicial jihad in his case.

Among the 37 arrested were 14 women and children. Most of them are nationals of Pakistan.

Aslam Farooqui and members of his module are being questioned in the presence of US security agencies outside Kabul, Hindustan Times told people familiar with the developments in Delhi and Kabul.

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh cheers Afghan intelligence agency for a breakthrough.

“I’m sure he already sings and will sing more to the dismay of his patrons. Mild intelligence. Let him talk,” tweeted Saleh, who previously led the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Security Administration. It can be seen that the reference to Farooqui’s patrons refers to the Pakistani news agency ISI.

Watch: Watch: Captured Major Attack on Kabul Gurudwara, Farooqui ISKP Terrorist

The Farooqui-led module is targeting Sikh worshipers at Gurdwara Har Rai in Shor Bazaar Kabul on March 25. The Taliban hastened to deny their involvement in the Gurdwar attack. ISKP announced responsibility. But the people mentioned above claimed that the strike was revenge on the Muslims in Kashmir, a deadly surrender for Pakistan’s deep state.

The links between ISKP Aslam Farooqui and the Pakistani ISI are all too familiar. Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, is a former Lashkar-e-Tayyiba commander with direct links to ISI.

Read also: Arrest of ISKP chief over gourdwar attack reveals clear link to Pakistani ISI: Official

His group of 4,000 ISKPs works with other groups such as Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed. It consists mainly of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Taliban scams and other Islamic terrorist attacks operating in the Afghan-Pakistani area along the Durand Line, including elements from the LeT, Jaish and Haqqani networks.

LeT already has a presence in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces and is in expansion mode. He is trying to solidify in the neighboring provinces of Nuristan and Laghman, and is reported to have set up a training camp in the Waygal area of ​​Nuristan. Anti-terrorist operatives in Delhi and Kabul suggest that Lashkar was in the process of opening two new centers in Kunar province.

According to ISI instructions, the LeT was involved in planning and conducting attacks on Indian interests, including the Indian Embassy and Consulates in Afghanistan in coordination with the Haqqani Network, an Indian government official said.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, another anti-India MP for ISI, maintains close ties with the Haqqani and Al-Qaeda networks.

Jaish has dedicated commanders for 12 provinces, including Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Arwan, Kundu, Ghazni, Nimroz, Helmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces, an official said. JeM’s activities in Afghanistan are controlled by clothing leaders based in Pakistan.

. [ToTranslate tags] India [t] Pakistan [t] ISI [t] Kabul gurdwara [t] Pak state of terror