Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan warns that coronavirus can devastate developing countries – world news

The Pakistani prime minister said on Monday that he feared the new coronavirus would devastate the economies of developing countries, and warned wealthier economies to prepare for the debt relief of poorer world nations.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Imran Khan criticized recent comments by the president of neighboring Afghanistan, which seemed to point to allegations that Pakistan has used militants to achieve its own goals in recent years.

Khan also expressed concern about the worst Hindu-Muslim violence in India in decades, saying that the Indian Prime Minister’s government, led by the Hindu nationalist government, is threatening to disenfranchise hundreds of millions of people with a controversial new citizenship law.

He further called for the lifting of sanctions against Iran, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the Middle East.

Khan sat down with the AP in his office at the shiny government headquarters with white domes in the capital Islamabad. Much of the day was spent meeting with experts on the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan, which has confirmed 183 cases so far.

“My concern is poverty and hunger,” Khan said. “The world community needs to come up with some kind of debt relief for countries like us, which are very vulnerable, at least that will help us cope with (coronavirus).”

He said that if a serious attack were to take place in Pakistan, he would be worried that the government’s efforts to pull the ailing economy from near collapse would start an unstoppable backward shift. Exports would collapse, unemployment would increase and heavy government debt would become an impossible burden. Pakistan secured a $ 6 billion bail from the International Monetary Fund last year.

The global virus pandemic represents the biggest test for Khan’s populist leadership since he took office in 2018. He has mobilized Pakistan in its largest followers. His critics say he came to power with the help of a strong military country, and human rights groups say he broke into critical media.

“It’s not just Pakistan. I would imagine the same in India, on the subcontinent, in African countries,” he said, referring to the virus. “If expanded, we would all have problems with healthcare facilities. We just don’t have that ability. We just don’t have the resources. “

Most people who get the new coronavirus and COVID-19 disease only cause mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover within weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by people without visible symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The pandemic comes precisely as a peace treaty between the United States and the Taliban, which provided Afghanistan with the best opportunity to end its endless wars and bring U.S. troops home after nearly 19 years.

But the Taliban have a long and complicated relationship with Pakistan’s military and intelligence services. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recently said that the insurgents should show their commitment to peace by extorting themselves from the influence of Pakistan. Some Afghan officials have cited Pakistan, especially its military, as “masters of the Taliban.”

Khan called Ghani’s comments “disappointing” and said that since he took office, he has been working hard with the United States to work together in Afghanistan.

“If nothing else, we should thank Pakistan’s path to advancing the peace process,” Khan said.

“Pakistan is now a peaceful partner to the US, which I always thought Pakistan should be. Pakistan should never be used as a kind of hired gun, which is the role Pakistan plays, “he explained. He said he had always opposed his country’s participation in the” war on terror “, calling it a waste of Pakistani lives and money.

Khan said he also warned of violent clashes on the other side of the eastern border amid the rise of Hindu nationalism in India.

“The worst nightmare in the world has happened – an extremist, racial party that believes in racial superiority has taken over a billion people and owns nuclear weapons,” he said.

“Then I went to the United Nations” to warn of the danger posed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Hindu nationalist government, he said.

The new citizenship law in India is accelerating naturalization for religious minorities born abroad of all major religions in South Asia except Islam. Some 280 million Muslims live there.

Since the enactment of the law, India has experienced one of the worst sectarian violence for decades as Hindus clashed with Muslims. There is evidence that police aided Hindu extremist attacks on Muslim neighborhoods and set fire to a mosque.

Islamabad and New Delhi have a long history of bitter relations since independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Both sides claim that the Himalayan region of Kashmir as a whole and the Indian-controlled part is the only Muslim majority in India. Tensions have been high there since last year, after Modi’s government seized part of Kashmir, which controls semi-autonomy and statehood.

In a further call for action by the international community, Khan said it was time to end US sanctions on Iran, where one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world developed. Iran has struggled in part because of crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The outbreak of attacks in Iran also hit close to home. Most Pakistani coronavirus and COVID-19 cases are caused by Iran, and all 21 Afghans who tested positive have traveled to Iran.

Khan said Iran was a “classic example” of a place where the humanitarian imperative to prevent an epidemic outweighs political rivalries or economic dogmas.

