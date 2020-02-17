[pal-of-twenty-calendar-year-outdated-who-drowned-in-dunedin-jumped-in-tough-waters-to-check-out-and-conserve-him]

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-yr-aged Spring Hill guy drowned Saturday night just after his kayak capsized at the Dunedin Causeway although fishing with mates.

Deputies were being termed to the Dunedin Causeway around 10: 30 p.m. Saturday for reviews of a guy battling in the drinking water. Kyle Zachary Bobb was in his kayak shark fishing when it capsized 200 yards offshore. Friends instructed deputies Bobb paddled his kayak into the h2o to established bait, but his kayak flipped more than in the drinking water and he was unable to swim back again.

Mitchell Coy was out fishing in the spot at the time. He advised us he’s achieved Bobb just before and invested about half an hour swimming all over hunting for the gentleman.

“The water was rough…it was not a excellent working day to have a kayak out there, I shouldn’t have even been in the h2o,” Coy stated. “I proceeded to jump in in the apparel I’m in ideal now, swam for a very good 30 minutes underneath the bridge. It is a sturdy recent.”

Deputies explained, due to the fact of these tough conditions, it was approximately unachievable for them to rescue Bobb from land. The sheriff’s place of work identified as guidance from the air and maritime units. Even the flight device struggled trying to keep sight of Bobb and his kayak due to the fact of the tough waters.

At approximately two: 45 a.m. Sunday, much more than four hours just after the 911 call, deputies positioned Bobb’s human body on the north aspect of the Dunedin Causeway.

Coy claimed he appeared at Bobb like a brother.

“When you’re fishing with us it is a brotherhood, from time to time a sisterhood, lead to we received ladies also. We seem out for our possess. I just took issues into my possess hands and did the very best I could,” he said. “I did commence crying when I identified as my mother, I could not imagine it was him. Another fishing buddy is long gone.”

Most up-to-date PINELLAS COUNTY Information: