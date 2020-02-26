[palace-treats-media-to-pahang-dish-of-patin-tempoyak-for-lunch]

Customers of media get their Tempoyak Patin dishes at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Customers of the media masking the ongoing political disaster at Istana Negara ended up taken care of to one particular of Pahang’s specialty dishes, rice with patin tempoyak.

It arrived in the form of packed lunches amd was delivered outdoors Gate 2 of the palace by Comptroller of the Royal Relatives and Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin at around one.50pm.

The dish is famed from the district of Temerloh in Pahang. It is composed of freshwater fish patin, or dory, cooked in a gravy of tempoyak, or fermented durian.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is the sixth Sultan of Pahang.

The food items packs are prepared by a company referred to as Temerloh Catering.

Several have been expecting to flavor the cooking of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Iskandar who is an completed cook, and is famed for sharing pictures of dishes she cooks for the royal homes in her social media accounts.