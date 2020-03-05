[palace,-west-ham-to-enjoy-in-queensland-cup]

West Ham United’s Mark Noble prior to the Premier League match with Crystal Palace at London Stadium in London Oct five, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRISBANE, March 5 — West Ham and Crystal Palace will journey to Australia in the off-time to encounter Brisbane Roar in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, officers explained.

The event will see each group participate in two games, with the 1 amassing the most factors winning the title.

The A-League’s Roar take on Palace in their very first-ever fixture on Australian soil in Townsville on July 11 just before actively playing West Ham on the Gold Coast 4 times afterwards.

The two London sides will then meet up with in Brisbane on July 18.

“Brisbane Roar prides itself on being a soccer club for all of Queensland and we are seeking ahead to enjoying two fascinating fixtures in Townsville and on the Gold Coast in July,” club main government David Pourre claimed late yesterday.

David Moyes’ West Ham are at the moment battling relegation in the Leading League when Palace, managed by previous England boss Roy Hodgson, are mid desk. — AFP