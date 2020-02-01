Pale Waves tease the second album in a new studio video

Pale Waves have started teasing their next second album.

The 2018 follow-up debut, “My Mind Makes Noises”, is not too far away, as the band shares recordings of studio sessions on their Twitter account.

In the video, which doesn’t fit any new music, the band works in the studio next to the simple heading “ALBUM 2”. See below.

ALBUM 2 pic.twitter.com/qyCbqXulcY

– PALE WAVES (@palewaves) January 31, 2020

Pale Waves haven’t shared any new music since the release of “My Mind Makes Noises” in September 2018, but they gave fans a glimpse of fresh material on their last UK tour and debuted the shimmering new song “Tomorrow” on their set ,

Last summer the band also announced that they were working on a new EP in which they would channel a particular Taylor Swift.

“To be honest, we got pretty punk with these new tracks,” said singer Heather Baron-Gracie NME on Radio 1’s Big Weekend. “(It’s) very guitar-driven, but then we said,” I liked it when you were mine “It’s like the poppy element that comes back.”

NME called “My Mind Makes Noises” an impressive, skillful debut in a four-star review after its release, saying it could lead the band “from cult concerns to major leagues.”

Pale Waves ended the tour for their debut album late last year with a hometown show at the Manchester Academy. A NME review of the show said, “A finger on the naysayers, who may dismiss the group as one-trick ponies and suggest what to expect if they inevitably come to the arena in the near future.” Trust us, it will happen. “

The band has booked a series of tour dates for 2020, including a massive show in support of The 1975 at Finsbury Park in London, along with Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee.