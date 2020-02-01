Palestine cut ties with Israel and the United States

The Palestinian Authority has severed all ties with the United States and Israel, including security relations, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The blueprint approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements that have been established in occupied territory and are almost under Israeli security control.

“We have informed the Israeli side … that there will be no relations with them and the United States at all, including security relations,” said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday (local time) at the one-day emergency meeting that was called to discuss Trump’s plan.

Mr. Abbas also said he refused to discuss the plan with Mr. Trump over the phone or even get a copy to study. (AP)

Israeli officials had no immediate comment on his statements.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority security forces have long worked together to monitor areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control.

The Palestinian Authority also maintains cooperation agreements with the CIA that continued after the Trump administration boycotted peace efforts in 2017 by the Palestinians.

“Trump asked me to speak to him by phone, but I said no and he wants to send me a letter … but I refused,” he said.

A Palestinian protester clashes with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces as they protest the Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Mr. Abbas said he did not want Mr. Trump to say that he, Mr. Abbas, had been consulted.

He repeated his “complete” rejection of the Trump plan presented on Tuesday.

“I will not have it recorded in my story that I sold Jerusalem,” he said.