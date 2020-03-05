[palestinian-authority-bars-foreign-tourists-from-west-financial-institution-about-covid-19]

A Palestinian employee in a protecting accommodate disinfects a bus as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Beit Jala city in the Israeli-occupied West Lender March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

BETHLEHEM (West Lender), March five — The Palestinian Authority these days requested inns in the West Financial institution to prevent acquiring international travelers just after 4 suspected situations of the coronavirus ended up found in the city of Bethlehem.

The two-week restriction, announced by the Palestinian Tourism Ministry, goes into influence tomorrow.

Palestinian health officials stated they ended up analyzing whether 4 hotel employees in Bethlehem had contracted the disease from tourists who stayed there.

Police surrounded the hotel, as authorities awaited the success of laboratory exams. A lot of visitors at Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity right now wore masks as they frequented the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

The Palestinian Authority workout routines restricted self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Financial institution underneath interim peace accords. — Reuters