

A tourist putting on a mask as a preventive measure towards the coronavirus visits the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Financial institution March five, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

March 5, 2020

BETHLEHEM, West Lender (Reuters) – The Palestinian Authority on Thursday purchased inns in the occupied West Lender to stop getting foreign vacationers after four suspected instances of the coronavirus have been identified in the city of Bethlehem.

The two-week restriction, declared by the Palestinian Tourism Ministry, goes into outcome on Friday.

