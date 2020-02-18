[palestinian-envoy:-al-aqsa-mosque-still-awaiting-thousands-and-thousands-in-malaysian-donations]

Israeli stability forces escort a group of Jewish settlers going to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old Metropolis of Jerusalem June 2, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Al-Aqsa Mosque has not been given the millions of ringgit that Malaysians donated for its repairs, said Palestine’s ambassador to Malaysia.

Walid Abu Ali advised the Harian Metro web site that the office overseeing the donations has no information and facts about the cash that Malaysians — who were being among the biggest contributors — gave in the direction of maintaining the legendary mosque.

“We have been informed by the office that they in no way gained contributions from the Malaysian people today.

“The subject was confirmed by the Al-Aqsa Mosque imam who frequented Malaysia not long ago and stated they have not been given Malaysian donations for some time.

“We also have proof that there is corruption involving the Palestine money amongst non- governmental organisations (NGO),” he claimed as quoted as saying.

Wali made his remarks during a go to to the New Straits Instances Press (M) Berhad (NSTP) headquarters in Bangsar listed here nowadays.

He also urged Malaysians to be wary of all those nonetheless soliciting donations for the mosque, given that prior contributions were now lacking.

“So I hope that Malaysians should find out exactly where their contributions truly finished at,” he claimed as noted.