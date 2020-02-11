Palestinians reject reports on the withdrawal of the UN resolution on the US plan

% MINIFYHTML28a54e322a230eabd4c001926ccf5c4411%

Palestinian officials have denied that a UN Security Council resolution condemning US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan has been withdrawn while Palestinian Authority (PA) president Mahmoud Abbas prepared to join the Security Council on Tuesday to speak.

Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), said that a draft resolution was “still in circulation, quot” and described rumors that the United States had put pressure on Member States to impede the resolution unfounded

“We will continue to consult with different countries in a way that does not violate the principles of the resolution,” he said in a tweet.

“The reports that the resolution of the Arab group and the non-aligned movement have been withdrawn are unfounded.”

– Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) 10 February 2020

Last month, Trump unveiled his delayed Middle East plan, which was strongly supported by Israel but condemned by the Palestinians. The plan aims at an incoherent Palestinian state that supplies important parts of the occupied West Bank to Israel and favors Israel in important controversial cases, including borders, the state of Jerusalem, and Jewish settlements.

Erekat, who arrived with Abbas in New York, said the Palestinian leadership reports are withdrawing the motion for a resolution as part of a “cruel war against the Palestinians.”

He also emphasized that Abbas will address the Security Council as planned.

Underground divisions

The original motion for a resolution, co-sponsored by Tunisia and Indonesia and supported by the Palestinians, said that Trump’s plan violates international law and the Security Council calls for a two-state border solution for the 1967 war.

He would have expressed the Council’s determination “to examine practical ways and means to ensure full implementation of its relevant resolutions, including enforcement measures under Chapter 7 of the (UN) Charter,” which may be by military means or non-military

After lengthy negotiations and drafts revised over the weekend, and the spread of a drastically modified text by the United States, the Palestinians decided not to place any draft in “blue, quot; final form for the vote,” diplomats told The Associated Press news Agency.

Erekat said that because the resolution is not set to ‘blue’, it cannot be said that it has been withdrawn.

The Palestinian leadership has received the support of the Arab League, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (ICO) and, more recently, the African Union, which rejected the plan.

But the positions of individual countries are more complicated. Amid pressure for the UN resolution, Tunisia abruptly withdrew its UN ambassador, provoking speculation that the Arab state had been pressured by Washington.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, who led his campaign in the Middle East, said after having been at the UN on Thursday that there were a lot of cracks against the plan.

He noted the division within the European Union, which did not make a joint statement on the plan amid the disagreement of a handful of countries such as Hungary, led by right-wing populist Viktor Orban.

Of the four EU members who occupy seats in the Security Council, two, Germany and Estonia, seemed willing to refrain from voting against the US plan, diplomats told AFP news agency.

The other two members are France and Belgium. A fifth EU member who was part of the Security Council, the United Kingdom, left the block at the end of last month.

Israel and the United States have also been optimistic to at least receive silent support from the Arab states that traditionally support the Palestinians, with the Gulf monarchies united with Israel in their hostility to Iran.

The ambassadors from Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attended the presentation of the plan by Trump together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who then held an innovative meeting with the General General of Sudan.