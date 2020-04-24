Palm Beach County Weekend Forecast Heavy Thunderstorm – News – The Palm Beach Post

Julius Whigham II @JuliusWhigham

Friday

April 24, 2020 at 5:26 p.m.

Most counties in Palm Beach have warm temperatures and wet weather on Sundays.

If you’re planning to go outside to get some fresh air or catch up on shopping this weekend, keep an umbrella or raincoat handy.

According to the Miami Office of the National Weather Service, the majority of Palm Beach County follows thunder and rain.

“It looks like there’s going to be a pretty calm weekend at the moment with the showers and thunderstorms forecast,” meteorologist Robert Garcia said on Friday.

The thunderstorm began to develop over Florida on Friday afternoon, bringing wet conditions that are expected to last the entire weekend.

Isolated severe and severe thunderstorms are possible in South Florida, and the most severe weather conditions are in the afternoon in the early evening hours, predictors said.

Most counties in Palm Beach will have a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday, followed by a 60 to 70 percent chance on Sunday.

Near the parallel, Lake Okeechobee is expected to stop, bringing plenty of moisture and warm air to the area, Garcia said. The altitudes are close to 85 degrees and the nights are low in the early 70s, according to the weather service.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

Listen to The Palm Beach Post’s most popular stories today: