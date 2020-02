Palm Springs MiddleThe faculty a short while ago hosted Twin Language Night time, in celebration of the community’s Hispanic lifestyle. Moms and dads geared up special foods, students entertained with songs and dances, and lecturers offered educational interactive technological know-how. Twin Language Evening was coordinated by Vanessa Marrero in conjunction the school’s Advisory Council. The dual language application features 6 50 percent-working day lessons in English and in Spanish, with […]