Palm Springs Shooting on Family ID – News – The Palm Beach Post

Shatorria Manuel-Francois was 9 years old when his father was killed. At the age of 26, he became the last victim of armed violence in Palm Beach County.

PALM TREES – Shatorria Manuel-Francois was going to work Friday morning when he was shot down outside his Palm Springs home, village police and family say.

Authorities responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 8 a.m. at Blockdale Circle 400, southwest of the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

It appears that Manuel-Francois, 26, was shot while in the vehicle. Authorities took him to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where he died.

According to police, Manuel-Francois probably knew his killer, although they did not specify how. The gunman escaped after firing the gun.

On Friday night, police had not said if anyone had been arrested.

Manuel-Francois was the mother of a young daughter who is not much younger than Manuel-Francois when his father was killed, said Manuel Francois ’grandmother, Angela Williams.

The Palm Beach Post Assassination Tracker records and remembers the victims of the Palm Beach County assassination

Manuel-Francois ’father, Torrey Manuel, was fatally shot on New Year’s Day 2003. Manuel’s death – and the pain Williams followed his sister, his mother, lasted – prompted Williams to form a Mothers Against Murderers Association.

The group now consists of more than 400 mothers whose children have been killed in Palm Beach County. It provides mental and financial support to families after killing and defends armed violence.

Manuel-Francois ’death is the sixth reported to have been killed this month in the county, according to the Palm Beach Post database.

Police are asking anyone with information about his death to call Detective Jan Hansen at 561-304-4822.

