PALM SUNDAY: The pope is celebrating without public at St Peter’s

A man walks in Bernini’s compound in St. Peter’s Square during Pope Francis’ weekend talks, which the Vatican city television is lighting up because of the restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new causes of coronavirus symptoms are mild or moderate for most people, but for some, especially adults and people with existing health problems, it can lead to serious illness or death. (AP Photo / Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in public, as St Peter Square’s traditional celebration has been canceled due to coronavirus infection.

Usually, tens of thousands of Romans, pilgrims and pilgrims, who hold on to the branches of the olive or palm tree will appear in Mass leading. Instead, Francis conducted the ceremony inside St. Peter’s Basilica, which is probably more cavernous than it used to be, because it was empty.

Aside from his aides, the invited priests, nuns and laypeople in his presence, sit on the first floor with a meter (wide area) apart to minimize the risk of spread.

Visually, Francis was blessed with the palm of the hand held by the others, and held his own.

Palm Sunday is open The weekend leading up to Easter, which is the year that begins on April 12. The Vatican announces that Francis will oversee all the non-public rituals following the anti-lockout procedures in the Italian and Vatican use prevent the spread. of COVID-19.

Among the usual activities is the Good Friday Friday of the Crossing. This year, instead of reopening the traditional candlelight system at the College of Rome, Francis will organize a Cross of St. cross in St. Peter’s. Peter’s Square.

The Vatican has reported that there are seven cases for COVID-19 among residents or employees of a small independent state.

