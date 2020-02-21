[palmdale-substantial-university-trainer-billed-with-seventeen-felonies,-accused-of-sexual-partnership-with-scholar]

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — A Palmdale large school trainer is going through multiple charges, accused of possessing an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-12 months-previous college student, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg is experiencing 17 felony counts, which include things like 5 counts of lewd act on a child, four counts of oral copulation of a particular person under 16 and a few counts of illegal sexual intercourse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s business office.

The 53-12 months-aged, a teacher at Pete Knight Significant Faculty, engaged in the “inappropriate sexual conduct” with the pupil involving Oct and December of last calendar year, prosecutors said.

Faarbog teaches the JROTC software, in accordance to the school’s workers directory. The Antelope Valley Union Superior College District is not commenting.

He was arrested Wednesday at his residence in Palmdale and is getting held on $975,000 bail. His arraignment was postponed right up until Feb. 26.

If convicted on all all fees, Faaborg experiencing a optimum sentence of more than 14 many years in state prison.

Anyone with information and facts is questioned to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Division Exclusive Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by e mail at [email protected]