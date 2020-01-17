Pam Bondi, Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz from impeachment proceedings against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s team of lawyers will consist of former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent lawyer who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton.

The team also includes Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida and an ally of Trump.

Pam Bondi, former impeachment advisor at Florida AG and the White House, will also give oral statements as part of the Legal Team team, which is moving to Cipollone, Sekulow & Dershowitz. Starr, Ray & Jane Raskin also on the team.

– Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 17, 2020

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak in the file.

Dershowitz confirmed his role in a series of tweets on Friday, saying that he would “present oral arguments in the Senate process to address constitutional arguments against impeachment and impeachment.”

“While Professor Dershowitz is impartial about the Constitution – opposed President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and voted for Hillary Clinton – he believes the issues at stake are at the heart of our permanent constitution,” he said in another tweet.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to take the lead roles on the defense team. Other members include Jane Raskin, who was part of the President’s Legal Department during Specialist Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation, and Robert Ray, who was also involved in the Whitewater investigation.

Trump has been charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction because he exerted pressure on Ukraine to investigate democratic rivals, withholding security measures, and hindered the subsequent congressional investigation.

The U.S. Senate opened the trial on Thursday, and senators were sworn in as juries. The process will continue on Tuesday.

The president insisted that he hadn’t done anything wrong and rejected Thursday’s White House trial again: “It’s completely biased. It’s a joke.”

An acquittal is expected in the Republican-controlled Senate. However, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine are piling up.

The Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law by denying security support to Ukraine, which shares a border with enemy Russia.

At the same time, an accused employee of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, handed over new documents to the prosecutor’s office that link the president to Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy.

Developments again put pressure on the senators to call more witnesses to the trial, a major issue that remains to be resolved. The White House has instructed officials not to comply with Congress subpoenas requesting witnesses or other information.

LATEST FROM WASHINGTON: