Pamela Anderson and her husband divorced after just two weeks of marriage – Up News Info

The former actress of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; and her husband Jon Peters only asked for 12 days for their wedding after exchanging wedding vows in a discreet ceremony.

There are problems in paradise for newlyweds Pamela Anderson, 52 and Jon Peters, 74. Just twelve days after their wedding at a silent ceremony in Malibu, the couple announced their divorce. Rumor has it that they have not even asked for a marriage certificate.

“I was touched by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” Pamela said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We would be very grateful for your support if we take separate time to reassess what we want from life and others.”

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

It was the fifth wedding for both of us “Baywatch“Star and her boyfriend. The two sons of the bride and the three daughters and ex-wife of the groom Christine Forsyth-Peters attended her wedding on January 20.

Pamela Anderson and film producer Jon Peters date and date for more than three decades. Their marriage came months after they got back together after their divorce from the football player. Adil Rami in June 2019.

Although his marriage seemed rushed, Brandon, Pamela’s son, left his first marriage with Tommy Lee, approved by Peters. “I am incredibly happy for my mother and Jon,” he said. “They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish them every success in the next chapter of their lives together.”