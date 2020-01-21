Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters get married at a secret wedding

Pamela Anderson and “A Star is Born” producer Jon Peters exchanged their vows at a secret wedding in Malibu, California. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis / UPI | Stock Photo

January 21 (UPI) – Model and actress Pamela Anderson got married for the fifth time.

Page Six reported Tuesday that 52-year-old Anderson married 74-year-old film producer Jon Peters at a secret wedding on Sunday in Malibu, California.

Anderson’s representative confirmed the news to ET Canada on Tuesday, adding that the couple were “very in love”.

The Hollywood reporter said that Anderson and Peters first met over 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Manson in the mid-1980s. The couple have quietly reunited in the past few months.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. She has a lot more to offer than you think, otherwise I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told THR.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could choose one, but I’ve only wanted Pamela for 35 years,” he said. “She drives me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Anderson had previously been married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock and had been married twice to Rick Salomon. She has two sons, Brandon Thomas (23) and Dylan Jagger (22), with Lee.

The wedding also marked Peter’s fifth marriage. Peters has a son, Christopher, with his second wife, Lesley Ann Warren, and two daughters, Caleigh and Skye, with his third wife, Christine Peters.

Anderson is known for her TV roles Baywatch and handyman, Peters has produced films like Flashdance. The Witches of Eastwick and Superman returnsas well as the 1976 A star Is Born and the remake 2019.