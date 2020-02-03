Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separated 12 days after their wedding

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters call for marriage after only 12 days.

“I was moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” Anderson, 52, said in a statement to CNN. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reassess what we want from life and from each other.”

The former “Baywatch” actress and famous film producer celebrated her union celebration on January 20 in Malibu, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The wedding was never formalized, Anderson said in the statement.

The 74-year-old Peters has produced various films, including the version of “A Star is Born” [1976] and “Batman” [1989], directed by Barbra Streisand.

The duo dated more than 30 years ago before reuniting last year. Both had previously been married four times.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. Given this universal truth, we have decided to postpone formalizing our marriage certificate and placing our trust in the process, ”said Anderson.