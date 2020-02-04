Pamela Anderson gets married to Jon Peters 12 days after the wedding

Marriage cannot last forever.

Pamela Anderson made Kim Kardashian’s infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries look like a long and meaningful marriage, and her marriage to Jon Peters ended after only 12 days.

“I was moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” the former Baywatch actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reassess what we want from life and from each other.”

Anderson and Peters, the film mogul known for producing Barbara Streisand’s version of A Star, was born in 1976 and Batman in 1989, who started the thread at a ceremony in Malibu, California in January. In the statement, however, Anderson said that the wedding was never formalized.

The bride and groom dated more than three decades ago before romantically reuniting last year. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could make my choice, but – for 35 years – I just wanted Pamela, ”said Peters THR after the wedding in an almost sweet (but ultimately very obvious) statement. “It drives me wild – in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated. “

For her part, Anderson offered her verse after the wedding and presented a poem to THR with the following lines:

“He was there all the time.

I never failed –

I am ready now

and

He is ready too. “

The bride and groom had previously been married four times.

Apparently the fifth time was not the attraction and Peters now joins Anderson’s catalog of famous exes, including Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon.

“Life is a journey and love is a process,” said Anderson in her post-separation statement. “In light of this universal truth, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to place our trust in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. “

