Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters takes time for himself after getting married last month

February 2 (UPI) – Model and actress Pamela Anderson announced that she had split up with producer Jon Peters.

The couple exchanged their vows in the past month.

They dated more than 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Mansion. The couple have quietly reunited in the past few months and married in Malibu less than two weeks ago.

“I was moved by the warm welcome from Jon and my union,” Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reevaluate what we want from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a process. Given this universal truth, we have each other decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our trust in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. “

The star also confirmed the separation from E! News.

Peters did not comment publicly on the situation.

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, had previously been married four times each.