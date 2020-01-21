Pamela Anderson, producer Jon Peters married in the 5th marriage for both

Pamela Anderson is married to film producer Jon Peters.

Anderson and Peters were married on Monday during a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson said Tuesday.

It is the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after the first dating more than 30 years ago.

Anderson’s husbands include musicians Kid Rock and Tommy Lee, the father of her two grown children. Peters was once married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and had a long-standing and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand from the 1970s.

Peters was a producer of Streisand’s 1976 version of A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films, including Batman from 1989 and Wild Wild West from 1999.

Anderson, who grew up in Comox, B.C., played on Baywatch of television and in various films, and appeared regularly in Playboy.

She also made headlines for animal rights and environmental activism, and called for the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.