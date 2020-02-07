Pamela Anderson reproaches her 12-day marriage that her heart “is too open, quot; – Up News Info

Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Hollywood producer Jon Peters only lasted twelve days. But there is a good reason he got married too quickly, a source says.

According to page six, Peters married Peters after she returned from a month of “spiritual cleansing, quot; in India. And your insider claims that the Baywatch’s” heart of the star was open, but in retrospect too open. “

This was Anderson’s fifth marriage, because she was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, plus two marriages to Rick Salomon. Anderson and Peters married on January 20, thirty years after their departure, shortly during a private ceremony in Malibu. Only 12 days later the couple left him.

After returning from India, Anderson would have spent only three days with Peters before she decided to marry him. A star is born producer. And the source says the 52-year-old woman immediately regretted her decision.

“Pamela does not work on the same wavelength as other people. She has a big heart and loves it big, fast and hard, “explained the source.” He returned from his journey and Jon said, “I love you, let’s get married.” Then she said, “OK.”

The source added that Anderson and Peters had only been together as husband and wife for a day and a half when the actress became an activist, realizing that “she made a terrible mistake.”

The source said Anderson realized after the fact that Peters “tried to control her too much.” To make matters worse, the source says he was dominated and obsessed with fame, while Anderson wanted to focus on his charitable works and political activism.

Anderson also felt that Peters was frustrated because she wanted to keep her financial independence. And he called about his career and recorded it in one of his films, although Anderson didn’t want that.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters do not need a divorce or annulment. According to reports, the couple never presented the necessary documentation for their marriage, so it was easy for them to go their own way.

After her divorce, Anderson said that the warm welcome she received from her relationship with Jon moved her, and she asked for support while taking the time to reassess what they wanted from life and from each other.

“Life is a journey and love is a process,” Anderson said. “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to put our faith in the process.”

