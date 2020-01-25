Pamela Anderson shares the first photo with new husband Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson is in bliss after the wedding!

Baywatch alumni shared the first photo of themselves and their new husband, film producer Jon Peters, on Saturday with their Instagram story. Anderson shines in black and white print, dressed in a white sweater, when she stands next to Peters, who is rocking a vest and dark sunglasses.

Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters. (Instagram)

The actress activist, 52, secretly signed Hollywood mogul, 74, on January 20. It is the fifth marriage for both.

Peters is best known for producing two remakes of A Star Is Born: 1976 (with Barbra Streisand) and 2018 (with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga).

He and Anderson made an appointment 30 years ago, but have recently revived their relationship, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Anderson and Peters married on January 20, 2020 in Malibu, California. (Getty images)

The happy picture comes days after Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee said he was “incredibly happy” for his mother.

Brandon, Anderson’s 23-year-old son and her ex-husband Tommy Lee from the rock band Mötley Crüe, told Fox News after Wednesday’s news: “I am incredibly happy for my mother and Jon. They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish you the best of luck in this next chapter of your life together. “

Anderson also shares son Dylan Jagger Lee, 22, with Tommy Lee. Both sons are reported to have attended the Malibu ceremony.

In an interview this week, Peters told the Hollywood reporter that he has been in love with Anderson “for 35 years”.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters in 1989. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. She has a lot more to offer than you think, otherwise I wouldn’t love her so much,” said Peters. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my choice, but – for 35 years – I only wanted Pamela. She drives me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she does deserve to be treated. “

In addition to Tommy Lee, Anderson had previously been married to Kid Rock and twice to American poker player Rick Salomon.

Peters had previously been married to actress Lesley Ann Warren, producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, Mindy Peters and Henrietta Zampitella.

