Pamela Anderson’s divorced husband, Jon Peters, ended his 12-day marriage by text – Up News Info

According to reports, the producer of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; He informed the former actress of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; that his marriage had ended by sending him a text: & # 39; This entire matrimonial affair … scared me & # 39 ;.

Pamela AndersonThe short-term marriage ended with an SMS. Only a week after the last “Baywatch“The star announced her divorce from Jon Peters, reports came out that it was her husband for 12 days who initiated the surprise divorce.

Anderson and Peters allegedly only spent five days together before sending him the pause message. According to Us Weekly, the executive producer of ‘Iron Man“He started his message by talking about his” wonderful and wonderful festival of love. “He followed it with a confession:” This whole marriage affair … scared me. ”

“It made me realize that at the age of 74, I need a quiet and simple life and not an international love story,” supposedly read the text of the 74-year-old music mool. “That’s why I think the best thing we can do is go a few days and maybe you should go back to Canada. We did it. The world knows we did it and I think we need it now to to walk their own individual paths “.

Shared his hope that the 52-year-old actress can forgive him, and noted that he still wants her to participate in his next film. “Private dancer“He signed his message with a statement that said,” I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever. “Us Weekly stated that she responded by simply saying she forgave him.

In related news, Anderson and Peters were never legally married. Because they parted less than two weeks after secretly exchanging votes in Malibu, California, the couple have not yet submitted legal documents for their marriage, a source told PEOPLE.

In the sudden divorce, the source also noted: “Although they have known each other for over 30 years, they had never lived together. Living together with someone, you really know them. Pam is romantic, but also very independent.” The source added: “All this went a little fast, so they both agreed to postpone it.”

Anderson and Peters were married on January 20, more than 30 years after the first date. Days later, the “barbed wire“The actress made a statement and announced her decision to end her marriage.” Life is a journey and love is a process, “he said.” With that universal truth in mind, we have decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate. and we put our faith in the process. ”