Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee responds to his mother’s surprise wedding

Brandon Thomas Lee loves mother Pamela Anderson’s new marriage.

Anderson, 52, secretly married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, 74, on January 20, 2020, in Malibu, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is the fifth marriage for Anderson and Peters.

Brandon Thomas Lee and mother Pamela Anderson attend the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party, which celebrate the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cap d’Antibes, France on May 18, 2019. (Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Brandon, Anderson’s 23-year-old son and her ex-husband Tommy Lee from the rock band Mötley Crüe, told Fox News after Wednesday’s news: “I am incredibly happy for my mother and Jon. They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish you the best of luck in this next chapter of your life together. ”

Baywatch’s alum also shares 22-year-old son Dylan Jagger Lee with Tommy Lee. Both sons are reported to have attended the Malibu ceremony.

Pamela Anderson, sons Brandon Thomas Lee (L) and Dylan Jagger Lee in 2016. (FilmMagic)

Her new husband Peters is best known for producing two remakes of A Star Is Born: 1976 (with Barbra Streisand) and 2018 (with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga).

He and Anderson made an appointment 30 years ago, but have recently revived their relationship, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

In an interview published on Wednesday, he said he was always in love with her.

Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters. (Getty Images)

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. She has a lot more to offer than you think, otherwise I wouldn’t love her so much,” said Peters. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my choice, but – for 35 years – I only wanted Pamela. She drives me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she does deserve to be treated. “

In addition to Tommy Lee, Anderson had previously been married to Kid Rock and twice to American poker player Rick Salomon.

Peters had previously been married to actress Lesley Ann Warren, producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, Mindy Peters and Henrietta Zampitella.

Celebrity Weddings 2020: All the stars who got married this year