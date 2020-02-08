Pan Borneo Highway: GPS agrees to cancel PDP, says Chieng Jen | Malaysia

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan’s chairman, Chong Chieng Jen, said the GPS-led state government has agreed to terminate the contract, which is expected to replace the conventional method with an estimated cost of RM 18.8 billion. – Picture of Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, February 8 – Petra Jaya, Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, should have asked Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) leadership for clarification before making unfounded accusations against Treasury Secretary Lim Guan Eng over the termination of the Pan Borneo Highway Project Delivery Partners (PDP) raised) approval.

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan’s chairman, Chong Chieng Jen, said the GPS-led state government has agreed to terminate the contract, which is expected to replace the conventional method with an estimated cost of RM 18.8 billion.

“If it is true that the total cost of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak, according to Fadillah, would be only RM15.13 billion, why would the state GPS government agree to the termination,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Fadillah, who served as Minister of Operations under the government of Barisan Nasional prior to the 14th general election, questioned Lim’s statement that the government would save RM 3.1 billion by lowering project costs by terminating the agreement.

According to Lim, the implementation costs should be reduced from RM 21.9 billion to RM 18.8 billion, which means a saving of RM 3.1 billion for the government.

The savings would be returned to Sarawak, Chong said. – Bernama

