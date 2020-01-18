Panama-Buena Vista Union School District: computers and phones attacked by ransomware

In Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, all Windows-based phones and computers have been attacked by ransomware.

The initial attack took place last Thursday evening.

A week later, the district is still working with the FBI and Homeland Security to safely recover its data.

The district serves 23 schools and nearly 16,000 students.

“The FBI has confirmed that Trickbot was the dropper or delivery system for this malware attack,” said deputy superintendent Gerrie Kincaid.

According to the name, a ransomware attack usually demands a ransom.

“Your data, intellectual property, personal information and company information are taken hostage and you no longer have access to them. Or, you have to pay to recover them,” said ransomware expert Nick Points, with ARRC Technologies in Bakersfield.

In the case of PBVUSD, “the FBI advised us not to continue with this link or email that allegedly made this request, so we are not aware of any requests,” said Kincaid.

According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Kevin Silberberg to parents, the attack means that there is no access to the Internet, phones or Microsoft programs like Word or PowerPoint on school computers.

The system for sending e-mails to teachers is also broken.

Reports will be delayed by a few weeks and student grades are not available online.

In addition, teachers will be paid by paper checks.

However, the district says that all personal information is secure, but not accessible.

“We have a very solid backup, and that’s why we believe that none of our student or employee information has been compromised,” said Kincaid. “To just have access to the system, we need to make sure it is clean.”

If they can’t finally access their information securely, explains Points, “You’re starting from scratch. You must rebuild your database, submit all of your customer information, payroll, billing, account information, personal information. “

In the meantime, the neighborhood is working the old fashioned way.

Teachers created lesson plans manually.

Schools use Parent Square, a cloud-based platform to communicate with teachers.

The neighborhood doesn’t know how long it has to keep operating like this.

“I want to be very clear that this will be a very slow and very deliberate process,” said Kincaid. “This incident forced us to take a closer look at our internal controls and the security of our network, so we will be much stronger.”

The district says layoffs, pay times and school hours are not affected.