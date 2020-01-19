Panama news: cult kills sacrificed unbelievers

Bibles rest on a wooden altar next to percussion instruments – a guiro and a drum – in the room where a religious sect is said to have forced a pregnant woman and five of her children to go through the fire in this remote hamlet.

The makeshift sanctuary, littered with muddy boots and burnt clothing, belonged to a cult whose indigenous members claimed to have been anointed by God to sacrifice unbelievers, even if the heretics were members of their own family, the people of El Terrón say ,

Seven villagers were murdered by the cult last Monday, while 14 others were rescued the next day by the police, who found them handcuffed and beaten in the temple, the authorities said. Several other villagers fled with burns.

Nine villagers were arrested and charged with murder, including reports of a grandfather and two uncles of the five children who died together with their pregnant mother and a neighbor. (AP)

“Nobody expected that,” said a troubled tribal leader, Evangelisto Santo.

El Terrón is located in the jungle of the indigenous enclave Ngabé Buglé on the Caribbean coast of Panama – and is largely cut off from the modern world.

Residents have to walk steep and muddy streets for hours to hail boats that can be transported along a river to other villages with electricity, telephones, health clinics and police presence.

Many in the parish struggling to grow yucca and rice are Roman Catholic. Around 300 people live in palm huts in the tiny mountain village. Many are related to each other.

The residents say they largely ignored the religious group. The sect emerged after a villager returned to the community a few months ago after spending time abroad and brought unusual religious beliefs with him.

“People danced and sang and nobody paid attention because we knew they were in the presence of God,” said Santo.

Nobody paid attention until one of the cult members announced that he had a vision: everyone in the hamlet had to repent or die of their sins.

Last weekend, members of the sect “The New Light of God” began pulling victims into an improvised church, where they beat them with sticks for submission. Cult members stood ready with machetes to defeat those who did not regret their satisfaction.

Farmer Josué González saved two of his children – a five-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy – from the embers, while a 15-year-old son was able to flee alone.

In the majority, Mr. González sought help for his pregnant wife and five of her other children. When the authorities arrived by helicopter on Tuesday, González’s wife, five children and a neighbor had been beheaded and buried.

The cult members accused of allegedly include Mr. González’s father, and villagers say that two of Mr. González’s brothers declared themselves prophets of the cult. The authorities have not confirmed that González’s father and two brothers have been arrested.

“Within the logic of religious sacrifice in some extremist cults, there is no greater evidence of faith than changing the life of a loved one or family member,” said Andrew Chesnut, a professor of religious studies specializing in Latin America at Virginia Commonwealth University.