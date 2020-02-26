Panasonic and Tesla scrap solar panel partnership

TOKYO [AP]-Panasonic has dropped its partnership with Tesla and will manufacture solar panels at its New York plant, a Japanese electronics manufacturer said Wednesday.

Production at the Panasonic Buffalo plant was completed by May and is expected to be completed by September in a statement. It said the decision was to streamline the company’s global solar energy business.

That said, Panasonic will continue to make batteries for Tesla electric vehicles at another plant in Nevada.

Panasonic also quoted Tesla as saying that the move would not affect Tesla’s solar business plan.

Panasonic has also announced that it will continue to sell its own brand of solar panels in the United States through its own distribution channel.

The agreement between the two companies working on solar energy was announced in 2016.

Panasonic provides retirement packages to employees at the Buffalo plant. According to Panasonic, Tesla will hire as many people as they want to continue working there.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The decision to move away from US solar manufacturing in Buffalo is in line with our global solar strategy,” said Shinichiro Nakajima, Panasonic executive.

Panasonic is a leading manufacturer of home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators, but its business includes services and products for business.

Based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a world leader in electric vehicle sales.

As Panasonic strives to reposition itself for future growth, competition from the manufacture of inexpensive solar components in China is an issue.

