panasonic-scraps-solar-panels-partnership-with-tesla

TOKYO (AP) — Panasonic is pulling out of its partnership with Tesla to generate photo voltaic panels at a factory in New York state, the Japanese electronics maker stated Wednesday.

Panasonic’s production at the manufacturing unit in Buffalo will close by Might, with an exit by September, it reported in a assertion. The final decision is to streamline the company’s world wide photo voltaic energy functions, it explained.

Panasonic will continue creating batteries for Tesla’s electric powered vehicles in one more manufacturing facility in Nevada, it stated.

Panasonic also quoted Tesla as declaring that the shift will not influence Tesla’s solar business enterprise programs.

Panasonic will also keep on advertising photo voltaic panels less than its brand name in the U.S. via its very own distribution channels, it claimed.

The two companies’ agreement to operate on solar energy was declared in 2016.

Panasonic will offer severance offers to workers at the Buffalo plant. Tesla will employ as a lot of as achievable of all those who want to retain functioning there, in accordance to Panasonic.

Tesla did not right away react to requests for remark.

“The selection to transition absent from U.S. solar production in Buffalo aligns with our global solar tactic,” explained Panasonic executive Shinichiro Nakajima.

Panasonic is a key maker of household appliances, these types of as washing devices and fridges, but its operations include services and merchandise for corporations.

Tesla, dependent in Palo Alto, California, potential customers the earth in electric powered car gross sales.

Levels of competition from less costly Chinese manufacturing of solar parts has posed a issue for Panasonic as it strives to reposition alone for potential progress.