panasonic-to-end-tie-up-with-tesla-more-than-photo-voltaic-mobile-creation

OSAKA – Panasonic Corp. will finish its tie-up with U.S. electric powered motor vehicle maker Tesla Inc. in generating solar cells after decades of struggling to improve output, sources reported Wednesday.

The Japanese electronics maker will carry on its cooperation with Tesla in excess of EV batteries, the resources said.

The two businesses signed a agreement in 2016 to jointly produce photo voltaic cells at Tesla’s factory in the condition of New York. But they have confronted intense opposition from less expensive Chinese goods.

Panasonic’s EV battery company for Tesla reached profitability in the Oct-December time period soon after suffering a collection of losses ensuing from the enormous initial financial investment.