Pandas end up getting angry, and five other things make us happy today

We go bear hunting

Netflix’s new blockbuster Tiger King has us all speaking on large cats in captivity. Or rather big cats in Joe Exotic’s private zoo in Oklahoma. An animal-themed trend during the Covid-19 crisis is not as dramatic as having tigers and leopards in your backyard, but it does involve bears in Irish homes. Dublin is just one of the cities in the world where people put teddy bear at their windows to entertain the kids on their daily walks. And maybe also their adult caretakers.

Coupling set

More bears in the news. The living this time. Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas, have cocooned together in the temporarily closed Ocean Park in Hong Kong since the city closed a few weeks ago. Pandas, which have frequented the animal theme park since 2007, are generally very popular with the public – there are only 1,800 giant pandas left in the wild, so seeing one, even in captivity, is special. It is notoriously difficult for bears to breed in captivity, however. It seems that Ying Ying and Le Le took advantage of not having a crowd watching them all the time, as Ocean Park says they finally mated. It is too early to tell if Le Le is pregnant, but let’s hope she gives birth in three to five months – and if she does, this happens when her baby sneezes.

Cook for good

We have all gone crazy about baking and mixing, whipping and hunting for flour. I even made bread for the first time. It took a pandemic, but we are all bakers now. Here is a recipe for delicious salted caramel donuts from young chef of the year Gráinne Mullins.

Who shares wins

It is one thing to be locked up in a family, but being locked up with roommates and roommates poses a whole different set of challenges, especially if you are all trying to work from home. We like this board share limited space and bandwidth with people who are not your loved ones while being vigilant about hygiene.

Literary block

The wonderful people of the Literary Hub, including website is a treasure house, publishes funny tweets every day. That one asks you which dead author quarantine house you would choose. I would definitely choose house number 1. The mere thought of Judith Krantz asking Oscar Wilde if he washed his hands after going shopping makes me happy. Who would you choose to quarantine with?

Put a happy face

Back when the 2015 Ebola epidemic forced African doctors to wear full protective gear, and therefore to hide their faces behind intimidating masks, someone had the inspired idea to photograph doctors as they normally looked at it, so they could pin the pictures of their friendly faces on their scrubs. It is happening again now. This tweet has doctors in Israel, but doctors in many other countries do too. Hopefully it will start soon in Ireland. For anyone scared and alone in a coronavirus hospital, being able to see what the person behind the mask looks like must make a huge difference.