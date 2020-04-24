Pandemic Economics: US Learns Why Limiting Hospital Beds Are More Costly

The outbreak of coronaviruses should teach an important lesson. Capping the number of hospital beds is a bad idea.

Approximately half of all Americans are under control of Tekken, which effectively blocks the construction of new hospitals, the expansion of existing facilities, or even the addition of convalescent beds to treat patient overflow during bad flu season. I live in a governed state. These required certificate laws, CON, hold artificially the number of hospital beds in much less than the provider offers on the free market. In the event of a fatal outbreak, hospitals in regulated states are handcuffed. Flooding infected patients requires vacant beds, but these beds are not available due to the crowded hospitals. CON has the flexibility to handle surges.

Given these constraints, one might think that the coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed American hospitals, forced providers to retire sick patients, and accelerated the spread of COVID-19. In fact, many experts were predicting an end-of-life scenario just a few weeks ago. That didn’t happen – not only because the remarkable adherence to social distances flattened the curve of new infections much faster than expected. In fact, the United States has largely escaped disasters. The restricted states have suspended their caps, allowing hospitals to expand far beyond their official “capacities”, resulting in tightly controlled New York with non-CON associates, just like Texas. I’m just as free.

The stunning consequences of ringing the ring of freedom urge the nations to consider reducing their CON permanently. When that happens, a state that has been detained for decades will not only add all the new beds that could benefit normal times, but it’s also a thin and fragile buffer in the future. Adding Cushion for Outbreaks If CON revives, American hospitals could be overwhelmed at the next pandemic. Jeffrey Singer, a Phoenix surgeon and a fellow at the Kate Institute, said: “The free market nation has much more capacity than the CON nation. They should be the model for the United States to have adequate hospital capacity in the future.”

What is the required certificate law?

All CONs are imposed by individual states through regulations voted by Congress. But it was the first federal measure that spread the regime from coast to coast. In 1974, the United States provided a large incentive for the state to establish an authority empowered to establish strict controls over medical services. Then, like today, free competition thrives in poor urban and rural areas to prioritize the rich suburbs, with healthcare providers flooding the U.S. with MRIs, dialysis centers and low-quality hospitals, leading to Medicare. Or overinvested to persuade the patient to pay all additional costs.

In 1987 Parliament abolished federal powers and in the next 30 years 15 states abolished CON. Of the 35 that held them, state agencies have the authority to approve, reject, or modify applications from hospitals, outpatient centers, and other providers of new or expanded facilities. The list of regulated services varies greatly from state to state. In New Jersey, health care facility accreditations / certifications grant or withhold CON for all types of hospitals, diagnostic and treatment centers, nursing homes and other services.

The most common and severely restricted category is hospital. Of the 35 CON states, 28 states require regulatory approval for the construction of new hospitals or additions to existing hospitals. The state regularly prohibits hospitals in the same chain from moving beds from places with too many hospitals to facilities that require hospitals. The restricted 28 covers most of the states most hit by the coronavirus, including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington, and Illinois. Notable non-CON states are Pennsylvania, California, and Texas.

CON does not offer promised benefits

We suspect that artificially limiting the supply of products or services may improve availability and reduce costs. And in the case of CON, many studies show that competition is crippled with the predictable consequences of higher prices, higher total costs, and low access. The problem is that existing hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centers have a strong incentive to prevent low-cost rivals from breaking into the market and cutting rates. “It’s state-level protectionism,” says Matt Mitchell, a senior researcher at the Mercatas Center at George Mason University. Mitchell has found that there are far fewer outpatient surgery centers, dialysis facilities, and MRIs in CON jurisdictions than in non-CON states. In a letter to the 2018 President, the Labor, Finance, and HHS Secretary warned, “State policies that limit access to provider markets may limit choice, competition, and innovation.” . The three departments, along with the Justice Department’s FTC and antitrust departments, advise the states to consider retiring or reducing CON. “It’s as if state agencies told all retailers that when a customer buys 6 shelves, each store can devote only 4 shelves to toilet paper,” Singer says. “If you run out of toilet paper, consumers will pay much higher prices.”

Bed supply is much lower in CON

Contrary to claims that restrictions significantly improve access and choice, Mercatus has an average of 30% more hospitals per capita than CON in Free Market states, with facilities in both urban and rural areas. I found that there is an advantage. In the United States, the average number of beds per 1,000 people is 2.77. In contrast, Italy has 3.18, China 4.3, South Korea 12.3 and Japan 13.1. The disparity between the two categories of states is clear. According to a study by Mercatus, the state of CON has 1.31 fewer beds per 1,000 people than the number of non-CON.

Many CON states, which have large metropolitan areas, have very low levels of empty beds, thus lacking a significant buffer in the event of a new virus attack. Fredrick Bravin of the Urban Institute conducted a 2018 survey of available floor space per 1,000 people in all 50 states. It seems that these numbers have hardly changed from the time just before the occurrence. The national average is 0.80 free beds per 1000 inhabitants, while Connecticut registers 0.45, Massachusetts 0.51, Washington 0.57, and New York 0.58.

Miraculously, the lack of supply did not cause a lack of supply

Note to readers: I was unable to fully adjust the number of hospital admissions from sources such as the Health Metrics and Assessment Institute [IHME] at the State of New York, CDC, and the University of Washington. It is unclear exactly which bed category different sources are counting. Still, this is my best bet on the predicted “deficiency” that didn’t happen both in the whole United States and in certain states.

On the IHME website, the number of beds required in the United States is approximately 66,000, and the “shortage” is 13,400, which is divided into a shortage of ICU 8,900 and a normal shortage of 4,500. These figures show that hot spots in cities such as the New York metro area were hit by a predominant virus, or areas that could be hit by a virus, provided about 52,600 available beds before the outbreak. Suggests [66,000 beds required, minus 13,400 shortfall]. These numbers are consistent with the Irvine Institute numbers and show a total of under 24,000 free beds in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. These five account for about half of all coronavirus cases.

These 24,000 free beds are incredibly small compared to national standards. For example, Long Island’s Nassau County had only 0.34 beds per 1,000 people, while Brooklyn’s hometown of Kings County had 0.32 and Fairfield County, Connecticut had 0.42.

Wait a minute! The United States has found beds for all coronavirus patients who needed hospitalization. All of the “necessary beds” 66,000 were provided. According to the IHME site, New York alone holds 20,300 coronavirus victims, 7,200 more than the state’s capacity. This clearly shows the level of empty beds before the pandemic. Hospitals in five states provide 38,500 beds for COVID-19 patients, which is said to be 60% more than their pre-crisis capacity.

So how did America ignore CON and create a vigorous bed in such a place?

State looses registration to help American hospitals deal with surges

A major factor was the ban on selective treatment, opening the bed that would go to patients undergoing recovery or total hip arthroplasty in patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. But the state has also helped a great deal with the spread of deregulation waves. More than 18 states, such as New York, North Carolina and Kentucky, have abandoned or reduced CON and limited hospital bed count. “In non-CON states, hospitals couldn’t add beds to fill part of the ER and recovery room,” Singer says. “This is something to do when an Arizona hospital is hit by a bad flu season. But when the state lifted the CON limit, the hospital was able to add more beds.”

Gives the hospital the flexibility to refuse to make the flexibility normally accepted under the CON Act function beautifully. But what if the total number of hospitalizations did not fall below 70,000 and reached about 200,000 that IHME and other organizations believed a few weeks ago was possible? In that case, it will be much more difficult to make up for the shortfall, even if the state releases CON again. CON is designed to keep capacity tight and its policy directly combats the fight against epidemics. A better option is to allow the state to drop CON and provide emerging entrepreneurs and new rivals all the beds American health care customers want and offer enough extra capacity to tackle their next attack. Is to do.

