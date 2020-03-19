Pandemic-era politics – editorials

Never in recent history has India faced a challenge that either affects, or has the potential to affect, every state, every economic sector, every organization, every business and every individual. The answer must take into account the scale of the crisis. And one key prerequisite for a concerted response is political unity.

India is a democracy. That’s his strength. And this also means that at any moment there will be differences between citizens and political formations. And when it comes to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the opposition is within its rights to ask questions about the government’s initial response, current strategies and protocols being put in place. In fact, it must do so, outline perspectives that may be lacking. The government is also required to remain accountable and explain – to citizens and the parliamentary opposition – their plans. This lively debate is important, especially since policy measures can be refined through consistent feedback and constructive criticism.

But this should not be turned into a matter of political contestation. Indian citizens, despite their political and ideological differences and opposing views on different leaders and issues, are in no mood for petty disputes and points about Covid-19. The ruling prize must refrain from any premature self-congratulatory messages about how it has dealt with the crisis. Opposition should not be slapped on the back as it warned of the crisis and predicted a fateful day. Treat it as a national emergency. And just like in an emergency, work together. In Kerala, both the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition addressed a video conference with local authorities on the crisis and the necessary measures. The Indian political class must emulate this example.

