[pandemic-fears-grip-wall-avenue,-dow-dives-800-details]



Specialist trader works at his publish on the flooring at the New York Stock Trade (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 24, 2020

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrials fell extra than 800 details and the S&P 500 as effectively as the Nasdaq hit a few-7 days lows on Monday as a surge in coronavirus circumstances outside China fueled global advancement concerns and pushed buyers to safer belongings.

An boost in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea more than the weekend fanned fears of a pandemic, boosting gold prices and deepening the produce curve inversion involving the 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. An inversion of the curve is a vintage recession sign. [US/]

All of the Dow’s 30 blue-chip users and the 11 key S&P sectors ended up in the pink. Main the slide was a 3.four% fall in technological know-how stocks. The defensive utilities and authentic estate indexes posted the smallest declines.

Apple Inc slid 4.one% as information showed profits of smartphones in China tumbled by additional than a 3rd in January.

Final week, Wall Street’s primary indexes notched document highs, partly on optimism that the global economy would be capable to snap back right after an preliminary strike, supported by central banks.

“It is not as even though the numbers have changed drastically but what has improved is the geography, which adds a new degree of problem,” mentioned Artwork Hogan, chief market place strategist at National Securities in New York.

“What the market place is hoping to forecast below is how huge will this get globally, and when will it start out to peak.”

China-uncovered chipmakers slipped with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropping 4%, though worries about increasing journey curbs dragged the NYSE Arca Airline Index down 6%.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell beneath its 50-working day transferring average and the blue-chip Dow slipped beneath its 100-day moving average, all intently viewed indicators of momentum.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of trader anxiousness, jumped to a six-month high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Common was down 815.31 points, or 2.81%, at 28,177.10, the S&P 500 was down 89.94 factors, or 2.69%, at three,247.81. The Nasdaq Composite was down 306.59 details, or three.20%, at nine,270.01.

Wellness insurers this kind of as UnitedHealth Group Inc and Cigna Corp dropped just about seven% as Bernie Sanders, who backs the elimination of personal wellbeing insurance, strengthened his place for the Democratic presidential nomination with a victory in the Nevada caucuses.

In a rare shiny spot, Gilead Sciences Inc, whose antiviral remdesivir has demonstrated assure in monkeys infected by a relevant coronavirus, rose four.5%.

Declining difficulties outnumbered advancers for a 6.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a seven.25-to-one ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and 20 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 125 new lows.

