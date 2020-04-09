Pandemic Insurance? Picture of $ 2 Million Wimbledon Paid by Canceling Tournaments During Coronavirus Scare

Wimbledon is reported to have paid $ 2 million per year for 17 years to be protected by something called pandemic insurance. So with the COVID-19 crisis that hit the world, the main annual tennis tournament has been canceled altogether, instead of being postponed like many other major sporting events around the world.

The Wimbledon insurance policy to cancel the tournament is valued at $ 141 million in US dollars, according to a tweet from Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter with Action Network that has covered the news since Wimbledon announced its cancellation.

(Total: $ 34 Million)

For cancellations this year as a result of Coronavirus, Wimbledon will reportedly receive $ 141 million from the policy.

Last week, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) mentioned the policy when it announced the cancellation of the tournament.

So for the $ 34 million paid for this insurance for 17 years, and with a return of $ 141 million, it looks like: Profit, WImbledon.

This tournament makes money for the All England Club through sponsorships, TV contracts, ticket sales, and various revenue streams.

It has been almost a month since sports around the world began to cancel or postpone their seasons and championships because of COVID-19, also known as a coronavirus pandemic.

The National Basketball Association announced on March 11 that it would suspend its season, and potentially playoff, until further notice after a player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. Then, the following day, Major League Baseball canceled the last two weeks of spring training and indefinitely postponed the start of the season, which is scheduled to begin on March 26.

The NCAA announced on March 12 that it had canceled all winter and spring championships, which included men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, college baseball and softball, lacrosse and track and field.

Since then, the National Hockey League has postponed the season and playoffs until further notice, three major golf tournaments were postponed until the end of summer and early fall, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes were postponed, the Boston Marathon was moved and so many other countless sporting events.

The French Open tennis tournament is one of them. The tournament is the next major tennis event, originally set for May but rescheduled for fall. The next tennis tournament after that is Wimbledon, which has the luxury of canceling altogether.

A detailed view of the Wimbledon Logo at The All England Tennis and Croquet Club, best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Tennis Championship, on 1 April 2020 in London, England. The Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has spread to many countries around the world, claimed more than 40,000 lives and infected hundreds of thousands more.

Photo by Alex Davidson / Getty Images

The corona virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in late 2019, and on April 8, more than 1.5 million people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, and more than 88,000 deaths have occurred worldwide.

In the United States, there are more than 425,000 cases – the most by any country. The US has more than 14,500 deaths so far. England, where Wimbledon was played, has more than 60,000 total cases and 7,000 deaths.

President Donald Trump said on March 29 that he expected the number of cases and deaths in America to peak on April 12, and that social distance guidelines had been extended to April 30. Trump also said he expects “full recovery” on June 1.