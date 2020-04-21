This is the web version of Aye on A.I., Fortune’s weekly newsletter on artificial intelligence and business. Sign up here for weekly delivery to your inbox.

What’s the new normal? This is a daunting question for data scientists and engineers working on artificial intelligence systems.

Many of these systems are designed to learn from historical data. However, as mentioned in the Fortune Eye A.I. earlier, newsletters, these A.I. systems can fall into serious trouble when the present doesn’t look like the past.

Moreover, if the lockdown is alleviated and the business reopens, but perhaps there are still social distances and travel restrictions, the future is unlikely to resemble today. A.I. Is the software trained to work properly with all this changed data?

I asked this question to A.I’s chief Ahmer Inam. Executive director of Pactera Edge, a technology consulting and services company based in Redmond, WA, which spun out in January from Chinese IT company Pactera Technology International. This is what companies, including many Fortune 500 companies, are A.I.

Inam is A.I. The system is not working properly so that “Human in the Loop” is always looking for recommendations and making a final decision. Today’s A.I. says that the system works best when supporting human decisions, rather than fully automating them.

Humans are A.I. Software is supplied. It’s important even without a pandemic. “Model drift,” where data gradually changes over time, “is a common problem with standard business data,” he says. “The dynamism of the business itself is causing it.”

But another possible solution is to completely use different kinds of machine learning. Inam states that instead of supervised learning, where an algorithm learns from historical data, you can use reinforcement learning, which the algorithm usually learns from experience in a simulator.

This is a sort of AI researcher who has been successful in teaching software that beats humans in games such as Go and poker for the past five years. But companies have been slow to adopt these technologies for many reasons.

Building a reliable simulator can be expensive and time consuming. The level of machine learning expertise required to successfully design and train reinforcement learning algorithms tends to be higher and lacks that talent. The computational power required to train an algorithm using reinforcement learning can be enormous and costly.

Inham says the cost and time, however, are worth it. You can use the simulator to expose your algorithms to different potential scenarios and teach you how to handle them all. The result is a much more robust A.I., ready for whatever the world throws.

Inam has built a simulator to see how coffee shop chains can mitigate the impact of climate change on the reliability and pricing of coffee products. In another case, we simulated how a hurricane could impact local sales for a car retailer. Recently, he created a simulator to help logistics companies optimize their routing. The project took six months, he says, but ultimately the company was able to save millions of dollars in fuel and labor costs.

Inam believes that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to accelerate the adoption of these more sophisticated A.I companies. Technique. “This is a more powerful A.I. rapid adoption,” he says. Add it to the list of unexpected effects of a pandemic.

This story has been updated to correct the relationship between Pactera Edge and Pactera Technology International.

