Pandemic Postcards: Pico Iyer: NPR

About the Postcard

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been calling TED speakers to ask how their lives have changed since COVID-19. On this episode, we hear from writer Pico Iyer, at his home in Nara, Japan.

About Pico Iyer

Pico Iyer is an essayist and novelist, best known for his travel writing. He has appeared on TED Radio Hour three times, most recently to share what he has learned about ping pong about life.

He has also written more than a dozen books, his most recent, Autumn Light: Season Of Fire And Farewells and A Beginner’s Guide To Japan: Observations And Provocations.

Iyer has been writing for TIME since 1986 and is a regular contributor to the New York Times, Harper’s and The New York Review of Books. He has also appeared in over 200 newspapers and other magazines internationally.

Iyer was born in England to parents from India, raised in California, and educated in Eton, Oxford, and Harvard. Since 1987, it is largely based in western Japan.