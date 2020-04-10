Pandemic puts Nick Rolovich, the other first-year football coach at the deep end

Nick Rolovich dived right in when Washington State hired him in January. Like all first-year coaches, he made up ground in a hurry.

There were assistant hires, a list to learn, players and managers to meet. It has reassured the most recent signatures, starting work on future recruiting class guarantees. Rolovich, who came over from Hawaii, also had to set expectations for coaches and players while implementing new offensive and defensive systems.

Just when it seemed like things were up and rolling, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Sure the national shutdown damaged coaches through college football as they prepared for next season, but it was particularly tough on programs and first-year coaches trying to build something from the ground up.

Rolovich said: “I think most people would say it wouldn’t be advantageous for a first-year coach.” “We tend to think as coaches, whether it’s what the money has become, or the pressure of the job, you tend to always think you need to do more and more and more.”

Take on a new program to present its own challenges. Coaches need all spring to evaluate players and lay a foundation, then build on it in the fall camp. Often, it’s still not enough time, leading to growing pains for the first season, maybe more.

The pandemic wiped out all spring athletic college activities and could possibly carry over into the fall. That clears up precious time for first-year coaching to strengthen relationships with players only known for a month or two, providing them with hands-on instructions and evaluating what they can do on the field.

A large portion of the teaching and assessing comes during spring football workouts. The NCAA allows teams to have 15 practices and one spring game in a span of 29 consecutive days, with most wrapped up in late April.

Some schools were in the middle of spring practice when the shutdown hit, others were just about to start. The loss of spring workouts makes it difficult for every program, but even more so for teams with first-year coaches.

The first five-year Power Coach includes Jimmy Lake of Washington, Kiffin Lane of Ole Miss, Mike Norvell of Florida, Dave Aranda Baylor, Eli of Missouri’s Drinkwitz, Jeff Hafley of Boston College, Mike Leach of Mississippi State, Sam Pittman in Arkansas, Michigan Mel Tucker State and Karl Dorrell of Colorado. Aranda is a former Hawaii assistant.

“I would be lying if I said that doesn’t hurt us,” Pittman said. “We know our players as well as we can in the short period of time that we’ve been together, but man, it would have been nice to see what they can do and how they react to coaches and how they reacting to techniques and … nature things. We just couldn’t do it. “

Coaches like Rolovich and Pittman, who were hired on December 8, had a few months to start molding their program before the outbreak.

Dorrell was a few weeks old.

A former Buffalo assistant, Dorrell returned to Boulder on February 23 after Mel Tucker left to become Michigan State’s head coach. Dorrell worked swiftly to hire coaches, interview his players and begin laying the groundwork.

Colorado’s spring football stopped indefinitely three days before the first practice, leaving Dorrell and his staff no chance to work with players on the field.

“I don’t look at it as a detriment just because I’m new. I look at it like everybody’s dealing with this,” he said. “I know they’re all under the same guidelines and standards of what’s going on right now with our country, so from our perspective, we’re just trying to maximize whatever chance we get with our players.”

Coaches across the country are trying to navigate the close-down, no-football world of the pandemic, preparing for a season while not knowing when it will begin. Meetings between coaches, players and position groups are done normally as teams do the best they can to ensure they are ready when football starts up, anytime.

The first year coaches are also using the time to get to know the players and are sure that there is always a connection when they are allowed to return to the field.

“I’m working on our list, calling about 15 or so guys a day and spending time with them, getting to know their family, getting to know their daily routines, getting to know their goals and visions for themselves and their future and how can I help with that, “Aranda said.” I think when it slows down to the point where it is now, it allows us to fill in that space and this time with people. “