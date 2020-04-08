“Pandemic Used as a Cover” to Boost Anti-Abortion

Planned Parenthood’s managing director said governors who have banned elective abortions from preserving medical equipment for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 are using the pandemic to push for an anti-abortion political agenda.

Alexis McGill Johnson told Vanity Fair in an interview released Friday that these rulers are “the same politicians who have been eroding public health infrastructure for decades,” in failing to support Obamacare:

These are the same ones who refuse to expand Medicaid. These are the same ones that helped force organizations like Planned Parenthood starting with Title X. You need to connect the dots here. It’s a time when the pandemic is being used as a cover to really push a gruesome political agenda around abortion.

We politicians for decades have been trying to ban abortion and attack our reproductive rights. Now, they see # COVID19 as an opening to push the same political agenda they have been for years.

Planned Parenthood has filed lawsuits in states like Ohio, Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma that have banned all non-essential surgeries as a means to save personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital workers caring for patients with coronavirus.

McGill Johnson insists that abortion is an “essential” service targeted at:

I think what is really important to understand is that there is no other form of healthcare that is targeted this way, just abortion. When we look at these bans, these specific attacks on abortion providers, it is really important to look at them in a context of how other healthcare providers are being treated. And you can see that they let us see.

Dr. Christina Francis, however, told Breitbart News that McGill Johnson is speaking as an “activist” and not a true “healthcare provider.” The chairman of the board of the American Prolife Association OB / GYN’s (AAPLOG) said that the claim that abortion providers are sought is false:

Elective surgeries and procedures across the country are being postponed indefinitely, and even include some cancer surgeries, joint replacements in people suffering from debilitating pain, life-changing reconstructive surgeries, and the list goes on and on. But Ms. Johnson dares to say that an elective procedure that ends the life of one human being and harms the other is more essential than these (not to mention the fact that women are taken to the waiting rooms of Planned Parenthood in Direct Challenge of Social Distancing (Orders)? In doing so, it demonstrates its true priority: Planned Parenthood’s financial health over its clients’ physical and mental health.

McGill Johnson tends to look at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) ‘s abortion rights to support their demands.

The group joined other organizations promoting abortion rights in a statement in mid-March:

Abortion is an essential component of holistic health care. It is also a time sensitive service where a delay of several weeks, or in some cases days, can increase the risks or make it completely inaccessible. The consequences of not being able to get an abortion have a profound effect on a person’s life, health and well-being.

However, Dr. Ingrid Skop, an OB / GYN practicing for almost 24 years and a member of the AAPLOG board, told Breitbart News that while ACOG’s leadership “does support elective abortion by its members,” socioeconomic effects, “their views do not represent the members of their member.

“Members have never voted on their opinion on abortion advocacy, and only 7-14% of OB / GYNs say they perform an abortion when requested by their patient,” he added.

Elective abortion is a procedure that ends the life of a living, living human being. It has never been shown that it benefits the health of a woman, the goal of healthcare.

McGill Johnson told Vanity Fair that rulers who ban abortions during the coronavirus crisis are “using the pandemic and banning non-essential services in general in the guise of protecting people; more people who can be sheltered by the instead they allow people to not be exposed. ”

“They are using an abortion framework that is not essential as a way to send more people to their place,” he complained.

But Francis said that Planned Parenthood, which benefits from abortions, “has shown time and again that its sole focus is on abortion, not the health of women”:

This is evidenced by the fact that many of her clinics have closed all except sic abortion services at this time. If they were really concerned about women’s health, they would provide the other services and not abort. Proponents of abortion continually assert that abortion is essential to a woman’s health when, in fact, it is neither essential nor health care.

“Because pregnancy is a natural biological process, elective abortion is not a disease process,” said Francis. “It is, rather, a social solution.”

Skop agreed that he declared almost all abortions in the United States “for social or financial reasons”:

If the ban on elective abortions during the COVID crisis causes some women to change their minds and make pregnancies, this will be a good outcome for these women and their children. In a quarter of a century after babies were born, I noticed that my patients desired almost all unwanted and initially unwanted babies after pregnancy.

Skop noted that at a time when all elective medical procedures are being postponed so that healthcare professionals treating coronavirus patients can be protected, Planned Parenthood is doing the opposite.

“Foreseeing parenthood and other abortion providers should put the public’s interests above their financial well-being and stop performing a purely elective procedure,” he said.