Pandemic will determine the biggest drop in CO2 emissions since World War II, says the World Meteorological Organization

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 6% this year, said the head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in what would be the largest annual fall since World War II.

“This crisis has had an impact on greenhouse gas emissions,” WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

“We estimate that this year there will be a 6% drop in carbon emissions due to the lack of emissions from transport and industrial energy production.”

But the WMO warned that past economic recoveries had been associated with even greater growth in emissions than before the crises.

“COVID-19 may result in a temporary reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, but it is not a substitute for sustained climate action,” said the Geneva-based agency in a statement released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Earth day in 1970.

“We must show the same determination and unity against climate change as with COVID-19,” said Taalas.

The statement urged governments to consider stimulus packages that helped transition to a green economy, adding to similar calls from some governments.

In a grim reminder of the changes on the planet since 1970, the WMO said that carbon dioxide levels have risen 26% since then and that global temperature has averaged 0.86 ° C.

WMO also released the final version of its global climate report on Wednesday, which confirmed a preliminary conclusion that 2015-2019 was the hottest five-year period ever, with the global average temperature rising 1.1 C from the industrial period.