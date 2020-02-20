[panel-to-request-unesco-listing-for-37-japanese-folk-general-performance-arts]

The Council for Cultural Affairs determined Wednesday to suggest that 37 folk efficiency arts be included to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage record.

The 37 traditional executing arts, together with bon odori dancing, that have been handed down for posterity in various areas in the state will be recommended to UNESCO collectively as furyu odori.

Chakkirako, a accomplishing art from Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, that has presently been additional to the UNESCO record will be incorporated in the team.

The proposal will be submitted to UNESCO in late March adhering to approval by the governing administration.

A assembly of UNESCO’s intergovernmental committee in 2022 is expected to talk about irrespective of whether to list furyu odori as intangible cultural heritage.

The group of doing arts contains Ayako Odori from the city of Manno in Kagawa Prefecture, Gujo Odori from Gujo in Gifu Prefecture and Rokusainenbutsu from the metropolis of Kyoto.

All of the 37 folks executing arts are previously registered as critical intangible folklore cultural houses of the country.

The arts, in which people in festive costumes dance to tunes and music played with instruments these types of as the Japanese flute, intention to supply prayers for the souls of the useless and for abundant harvests, rain or other needs.

This yr, 17 traditional building strategies for picket properties, which have been recommended collectively by the authorities previous calendar year, will be screened for listing.