Pangolins ‘possible coronavirus host’

China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak could have spread from bats to humans through illegal trafficking in pangolines, the world’s only scaly mammals valued for food and medication in Asia, Chinese researchers say.

“This latest discovery will be of great importance for the prevention and control of the source (the virus),” said the South China Agricultural University, which led the research, in a statement on its website.

Pangolins are the only mammals on earth with scales. (AP) The outbreak, which killed 636 people in mainland China, is said to have started at a market in Wuhan City, central Hubei Province, which also sold live wild animals.

Health experts believe that it may have come from bats and may have been transmitted to humans in another way.

According to China’s official Xinhua news agency, the genome sequence of the new coronavirus strain separated from pangolines in the study was 99 percent identical to that of infected people. The investigation showed that pangolines are the “most likely intermediate host”.

Pangolines are threatened with extinction, but are also valuable on the Chinese black market. (AP)

Dirk Pfeiffer, professor of veterinary medicine at City University in Hong Kong, however, warned that the study was still far from proving that pangolines had transmitted the virus.

“You can only draw more definitive conclusions by comparing the prevalence (of the coronavirus) between different species using representative samples, which is almost certainly not the case,” he said.

Even then, a connection to people had to be established via food markets, said Pfeiffer.

This image of the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC) from January 2020 shows the new Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). (CDC over AP)