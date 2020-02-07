Panic buying staple food in Hong Kong amid the corona virus threat

Barren supermarket shelves and signs saying “out of stock”.

Hong Kong is experiencing widespread panic buying of foods such as toilet paper and rice as a result of the virus outbreak in mainland China.

Despite government assurances that there is no cause for concern, panicked Hong Kong buyers fear that the city’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus could lead to bottlenecks.

People queue up to buy face masks in Hong Kong (AP).

Shoppers who queued at a pharmacy in central Hong Kong on Friday to buy tissue paper felt compelled to stock up.

“I have friends who couldn’t get it, so I’m helping them buy it,” said one of the buyers, an accountant who only gave her last name, Yeung. “But I don’t know why there are rumors that there is no tissue paper, so everyone is concerned.”

Queues in front of the shops and emptying of the shelves take place, although the government insists that the anti-virus measures do not interfere with cross-border freight transport from mainland China, which supplies a large part of Hong Kong’s perishable and other essential goods.

Hong Kong chief secretary Matthew Cheung said the two-week quarantine needed by anyone arriving from the mainland would not affect the flow of goods and there was no need to panic. Residents have been buying large quantities of products in the past few days because they fear that border restrictions that have been enforced to control the outbreak of the corona virus may affect supply flows to Hong Kong. (AP)

In a government statement on Wednesday, panic buying “the malicious act of spreading rumors in the city’s fight against the disease” was charged.

“There is no shortage of food. There are sufficient stocks of basic foodstuffs, including rice and pasta. The public need not worry,” it said.

The Hong Kong Food Council also said that measures to combat viruses had no significant impact on the supply of rice, vegetables and other staple foods.

The government has left two land border checkpoints open and has refused to fully seal the mainland border in hopes that the quarantine will reduce cross-border travel.